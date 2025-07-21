Over the past two years, Captain Fresh has focused on narrowing losses while scaling operations. Its operating revenue rose to ₹1,395 crore in FY24 from ₹817 crore in FY23. Losses narrowed to ₹229 crore in FY24 from ₹294 crore the previous year, according to an Entrackr report. The company is yet to file its FY25 audited results.