Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Captain Fresh to file IPO papers by mid-August, launch $50–75 million pre-IPO round

Captain Fresh to file IPO papers by mid-August, launch $50–75 million pre-IPO round

Priyamvada C

Seed investors are expected to sell in part or full during the $50-75 million round, ahead of a planned $400 million IPO this fiscal.

Captain Fresh last raised about $48 million in a round led by Evolvence India and British International Investment, valuing the company at slightly over $500 million. (Pexels Photo)
Gift this article

Mumbai: Captain Fresh, a business-to-business (B2B) seafood marketplace, is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next three weeks, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mumbai: Captain Fresh, a business-to-business (B2B) seafood marketplace, is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next three weeks, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“The company is expected to file the IPO papers by mid August and will subsequently launch its pre-IPO round," one of the two people said, adding that the seed investors are expected to sell in part or full in a $50-75 million round.

“The company is expected to file the IPO papers by mid August and will subsequently launch its pre-IPO round," one of the two people said, adding that the seed investors are expected to sell in part or full in a $50-75 million round.

The planned filing is part of the company’s broader push to access public markets in the current financial year through a $400 million IPO. It converted into a public entity earlier this month and has appointed Axis Capital and Bank of America to manage the issue.

Also Read | FreshToHome eyes up to $50 million raise to scale Middle East business

Seed investors in Captain Fresh include Ankur Capital, ADB Ventures, Z47, Incubate Fund India and Hoskoppal Ventures, according to data from Tracxn. Captain Fresh and the investors did not immediately respond to Mint’s requests for comment.

In December, Mint reported that the company was in talks to raise a $50-100 million round in which some of its late-stage investors, including Accel and Prosus, were expected to infuse additional capital.

Captain Fresh last raised about $48 million in a round led by Evolvence India and British International Investment, valuing the company at slightly over $500 million. Other investors include Motilal Oswal Wealth, Tiger Global Management and Innoven Capital.

Also Read | Uniphore Technologies in talks to raise up to $250 million

Founded in 2019 by banker-turned-entrepreneur Utham Gowda, the Bengaluru-based company operates a farm-to-retail seafood supply chain, aiming to link small-scale fishermen and coastal farmers with fragmented retail demand across India.

It offers both a digital commerce platform and a physical fulfilment network for retailers across formats. The company also has a presence in international markets, including the US, Spain, and the West Asia. It competes with startups such as Waycool, Apnaklub, and FarMart.

Also Read | Unloved Chinese backers of Indian startups head for the door

Over the past two years, Captain Fresh has focused on narrowing losses while scaling operations. Its operating revenue rose to 1,395 crore in FY24 from 817 crore in FY23. Losses narrowed to 229 crore in FY24 from 294 crore the previous year, according to an Entrackr report. The company is yet to file its FY25 audited results.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a correspondent at Mint. She writes about startups, emerging businesses and the funding ecosystem. Previously, she worked at Reuters where she extensively covered the travel, transportation and the logistics industries. She is an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg program.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.