Captive mines may get to sell 50% output in open market

The reform is expected to speed up production from mineral blocks and aid industrial production. Growth of production by the mining sector has been flat for the last several years as is indicated by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The government now expects captive mines to play a major role in stepping up mineral production. In the coal sector, production from captive mines is targeted to increase from just about 85 million tonne (MT) in FY22 to over 138 MT in FY23. Permission for unrestricted market sale from captive mines may lead to faster development and production from idle blocks. “Unrestricted market sale of minerals from captive blocks will be a big reform initiative that would help in raising production of key minerals in the country. Restrictions in place currently disincentivize production in the event of a shutdown of end-use plant or any other disruption, including fall in demand for end-product," said a top executive of a private sector steel maker who did not wish to be named.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}