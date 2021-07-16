Car Dekho launches dedicated platform for retail of pre-owned cars

NEW DELHI: Car Dekho, a digital platform automobiles, has launched a dedicated online pre-owned cars retailing service, given the rising preference for personal mobility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can now search across more than 5,000 certified used cars on the platform as per their preferred manufacturer, model, variants, manufacturing year, distance driven, budget, among others, to buy a vehicle of their choice from the CarDekho platform, the Jaipur-based company said in a statement.

“CarDekho offers ‘No Questions Asked’ 7-day money-back guarantee where customers can test-own the car for 7 days, and get 100% refund if not satisfied. CarDekho also offers six months comprehensive warranty and pan India roadside assistance (RSA) to customers. RC transfer is taken care of by CarDekho and free insurance is also bundled with the car. Such benefits have been unheard of in the used car retailing space," the statement added.

This service will be available in select cities such as the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur and will be subsequently expanded.

According to the company, customers will receive detailed information of the refurbishment work done by CarDekho on a car.

Once a car has been selected, customers can complete the purchase journey online and can opt for home delivery of the car or choose to pick up the car from one of the multiple delivery centres of CarDekho.

According to Amit Jain, chief executive and co-founder, CarDekho Group, due to the pandemic there has been a marked shift in customer preference for personal mobility and the demand for quality used cars has grown exponentially.

“With greater adaptation of technology and most transactions moving online, customers are now looking for ease as well as safety. We have introduced the first ever pure e-commerce platform for used car retailing in India that gives buyers the same ease of experience which they derive from other regular e-commerce transactions. The cars sold through CarDekho go through a 217 points stringent quality check to ensure our cars give the best performance to our customers," Jain added.

