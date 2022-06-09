Car makers ask for time as EU ban on conventional engines moves forward

Growth in new electric car sales has been outpacing the overall market for new cars. Sales of new electrically chargeable vehicles—battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids—accounted for around 19% of all new car sales in the EU in the first three months of the year, according to ACEA. The market share of diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles continues to decline, falling to 52.8% of new cars sold during the first quarter, ACEA said. The rest of the market is made up of a small percentage of vehicles powered by natural gas and other fuel sources.