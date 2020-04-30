Indian auto makers should invest more in developing their respective digital platforms for vehicle sales as of some segment of customers will prefer to buy vehicles through these online platforms in the aftermath of the Covid- 19 pandemic, said consultancy firm Ernst & Young in a report on Thursday.

According to the report, Indian customer’s views and behaviour towards an online car purchase platform is only going to evolve. Hence, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and car aggregators can take a cue from global players and gradually develop their capabilities to support this transformation.

As the Covid-19 pandemic started spreading in March, vehicle sales crashed as customers stopped venturing into showrooms, causing major losses to dealers and auto companies. Anticipating sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months, most of the passenger vehicle manufacturers have started focusing on the selling their respective cars through online portals, to the prospective customers.

“The online sales channel will open new avenues for marketing and data analytics. Potential customers could be identified and approached with the right messaging basis their online behaviors. OEMs will be able to play a far greater role in the pre-sales funnel and deploy personalized marketing across the purchase journey," the report noted.

The consultancy firm also said that automotive retail needs to become virtual, lean and flexible, while the existing sales channels need to become more efficient to accommodate these changes and the pandemic offers perfect opportunity.

According to industry experts, role of dealerships will change in the post pandemic era as some of the customers may not visit the dealerships that often before buying a vehicle. Globally, manufacturers like Hyundai Motor Company, Groupe PSA, BMW group, Volvo AG and others have already introduced such platforms where customers can buy vehicles without visiting the nearest showroom.

The importance of a dealership though is not likely to change in the next few years as 58% of the customers are likely to choose a dealership to buy a car even in 2025 whereas 27% of the first time customers think dealerships and sales executives as a crucial part of the car buying experience, the report further mentioned.

