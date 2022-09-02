Car production jumps 26% in Aug even as retail sales lag3 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:09 AM IST
The festive season accounts for about a quarter of the Indian automobile industry’s annual sales
NEW DELHI : Domestic dispatches of passenger vehicles in August rose 26% from a year ago to over 390,000 units, as automakers ramped up production to stock dealerships ahead of festive season.