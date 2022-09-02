Car production jumps 26% in Aug even as retail sales lag

“Vehicle stock in the industry is estimated to be at 220,000 units, which is up from 120,000 units in the beginning of the year - that’s a net addition of nearly 100,000 vehicles in just three months of June, July and August. It is the highest ever sales number in a block of three months in the industry," Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki said, while pointing out that retail sales of passenger vehicles at 1.48 million in the April-August period is 100,000 units short of 1.58 million in total wholesales for the same duration. Inventories, however, remain under control and below the pre-covid normal industry average of 30 days, he added.

