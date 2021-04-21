New Delhi: Carat India, media agency from the house of dentsu international, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president.

She will lead the agency’s north and east offices and focus on developing and managing Carat's senior client relationship. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

“As we strengthen and reshape the Carat offering for the Indian market, we needed a leader who is well-networked, connected and understands the nuances of the Northern markets. Dipika, having worked with diverse brands across categories, was our ideal choice as she brings in an integrated experience of the new-age eco-system. Her strong connections with the brands and marketers will ensure that the growth path crafted for Carat gets delivered in this market," said Kotwani.

With more than 20 years of experience, Bhasin has expertise in working with diverse teams, functions and industries to drive business growth. In her previous stint with media agency PHD Worldwide, she held the position of senior vice president and was responsible for media management. She pivoted the digital media operations and their effectiveness for marketers in the media mix.

Bhasin has worked with brands across categories including LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, SC Johnson, Perfetti, Maruti, Snapdeal, SAP, Adidas, Nissan and also various non-profit organisations. Additionally, she has also worked with Aircel and on brands that include consumer durables, FMCG, e-commerce and automobile sector.

“I would want to focus on expanding our footprint by strengthening seamless planning, digital transformation and innovation in the media space. It is a homecoming for me and I really look forward to strengthening the portfolio of our team offerings in collaboration with dentsu international," Bhasin said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.