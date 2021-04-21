Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Carat India appoints Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president

Carat India appoints Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president

Premium
Dipika Bhasin, executive vice president, Carat India
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Bhasin has worked with brands across categories including LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, SC Johnson, Perfetti, Maruti, Snapdeal, SAP, Adidas, Nissan and also various non-profit organisations

New Delhi: Carat India, media agency from the house of dentsu international, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president.

New Delhi: Carat India, media agency from the house of dentsu international, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dipika Bhasin as executive vice president.

She will lead the agency’s north and east offices and focus on developing and managing Carat's senior client relationship. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

She will lead the agency’s north and east offices and focus on developing and managing Carat's senior client relationship. She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“As we strengthen and reshape the Carat offering for the Indian market, we needed a leader who is well-networked, connected and understands the nuances of the Northern markets. Dipika, having worked with diverse brands across categories, was our ideal choice as she brings in an integrated experience of the new-age eco-system. Her strong connections with the brands and marketers will ensure that the growth path crafted for Carat gets delivered in this market," said Kotwani.

With more than 20 years of experience, Bhasin has expertise in working with diverse teams, functions and industries to drive business growth. In her previous stint with media agency PHD Worldwide, she held the position of senior vice president and was responsible for media management. She pivoted the digital media operations and their effectiveness for marketers in the media mix.

Bhasin has worked with brands across categories including LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, SC Johnson, Perfetti, Maruti, Snapdeal, SAP, Adidas, Nissan and also various non-profit organisations. Additionally, she has also worked with Aircel and on brands that include consumer durables, FMCG, e-commerce and automobile sector.

“I would want to focus on expanding our footprint by strengthening seamless planning, digital transformation and innovation in the media space. It is a homecoming for me and I really look forward to strengthening the portfolio of our team offerings in collaboration with dentsu international," Bhasin said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.