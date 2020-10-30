CaratLane benefits as consumers opt for low-priced jewellery

NEW DELHI: Jewellery retailer CaratLane, a subsidiary of Titan Company Ltd., said its consumer business in the September quarter grew 25% benefiting from consumers opting for its low-priced offerings. Demand from smaller markets emerged strong, said Mithun Sacheti, CEO, CaratLane.

Sacheti said consumers were returning to its stores in high-streets which registered a 10% growth in the September quarter. However, online sales surged 80% year-on-year during the quarter. “That's a fairly large growth that we've seen," he said.

“Consumers are in the mood to shop. It's reflecting in sales number for automobiles, paints and jewellery. You could call it revenge shopping, you could call it pent up demand, but there is no doubt that they are decisive and they are on their way out," said Sacheti.

The company’s range of gold and studded jewellery, in 14 to 18kt, costs between ₹10,000 and ₹2,00,000. Its pieces, unlike those sold by large jewellers for wedding or occasion wear, are typically purchased for daily wear and gifting. It also sells pricey diamond wedding rings and bangles worth a few lakhs.

"If we look at the consumer business, that grew 25%," said Sacheti. However, including a dip in its B2B segment (where it sells solitaires and other gems to bigger brands) sales were up 10% during the quarter. The company is close to exiting its B2B business as it focuses on its high margin retail business.

Earlier this week, jewellery and watch retailer Titan Company said its jewellery segment revenues declined 2.3% year-on-year in the September quarter. With lockdown curbs eased across most of the country, the company was able to operate most of its stores across all its divisions. Titan owns a majority stake in the Chennai-based CaratLane.

However, the company, which owns the Tanishq and Mia brands, said it had seen a greater willingness among consumers to spend on plain gold jewellery and gold coins rather than pure discretionary items, explaining the reason recovery rates in studded jewellery were lower. The company said that CaratLane did very well with a growth of 10% and a positive EBIT in the quarter and ended with a revenue of ₹194 crore (decline of 28%) during the first half of the year and a net loss of ₹24 crore.

Retail sales were crushed in the first quarter of the current financial year as covid-led closures impacted stores.

Moreover, gold prices have been on an upward swing in the last 12 months weakening the consumer’s ability to spend more on the yellow metal. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that jewellers in India may be staring at their worst sales in the key festival quarter in 12 years.

Sacheti, however said demand had been especially strong in the country’s smaller cities that were reporting fewer covid cases and where, unlike the metros, mobility restrictions were limited.

The company has been ramping up digital-ad spends in such markets luring shoppers to walk into its stores.

“We're obsessed with price points. We want to keep innovating on technology in jewellery manufacturing so that our average selling price (ASP) doesn't go up. If you want everyday wear jewellery, you will have in your mind a Rs20,000 or Rs25,000 price point. While gold price was up 50%, we were able to ensure the ASP went up only 10%," he said.

On Thursday, India’s gold price was at Rs52,3000 per 10 grams for 24k gold.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via