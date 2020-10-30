CaratLane benefits as consumers opt for low-priced jewellery

However, the company, which owns the Tanishq and Mia brands, said it had seen a greater willingness among consumers to spend on plain gold jewellery and gold coins rather than pure discretionary items, explaining the reason recovery rates in studded jewellery were lower. The company said that CaratLane did very well with a growth of 10% and a positive EBIT in the quarter and ended with a revenue of ₹194 crore (decline of 28%) during the first half of the year and a net loss of ₹24 crore.