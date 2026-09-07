CaratLane looks beyond affordable jewellery to drive growth

Omnichannel jewellery retailer CaratLane wants to broaden its customer base beyond its affordable-diamond positioning, according to managing director Saumen Bhaumik.
“We are a diamond destination. So far, we have been playing in the lower affordable price point only,” Bhaumik said in an interview with Mint.
CaratLane operates under Titan Co. Ltd, which also houses jewellery retailer Tanishq, everyday fine jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq, and high-end luxury diamond and fine jewellery brand Zoya. The Tata group company bought a 62% majority stake in CaratLane for ₹357 crore in 2016 and an additional stake in 2023.