NEW DELHI: As an increasing number of commuters opt for personal mobility amid the pandemic, auto tech-company CarDekho's new campaign highlights driving behaviour in the younger generation, especially with regard to senior citizens who are often subjected to incessant honking and even rage.

Launched across all digital platforms, the campaign has been conceptualized and executed by advertising agency Leo Burnett. The digital film shows an elderly couple expressing their displeasure over how they are often overtaken and honked at while driving.

The elderly who may be avoiding cabs in view of the pandemic have started driving again and, therefore, there is a need to create a safe driving environment for them, the new campaign says. CarDekho suggests that vehicles driven by senior citizens have the ‘E’ sign (similar to L for learner) on their cars to denote that the elderly are driving. The campaign is targeted at all eligible drivers, urging extra caution while driving close to a car with an ‘E’ symbol on it.

To amplify this message further, the company has involved its brand ambassadors Akshay Kumar, Rahul Dravid, and K. L. Rahul to join the new initiative and urge people to use the 'E' symbol for their elderly family members.

“This campaign reflects an ideology that the brand stands for –developing an inclusive and caring personal mobility environment for everyone. There has been a huge change in the way we live now. We want to make everyone feel safe and have a hassle-free driving experience, especially senior citizens. We hope this campaign will promote simple, incremental behavioural changes and more empathy towards elders driving on the road," said Gaurav Mehta, chief marketing officer, CarDekho Group.

The campaign will be promoted across CarDekho and its brand ambassadors' social media handles along with digital platforms.

“E for elderly" is a great example of how a simple idea can create a big change. With the pandemic we have seen the rise in people taking personal transport, including our senior citizens who have taken to driving once again, " said Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett.

