CarDekho campaign promotes safe driving environment for senior citizens

The elderly who may be avoiding cabs in view of the pandemic have started driving again and, therefore, there is a need to create a safe driving environment for them, the new campaign says. CarDekho suggests that vehicles driven by senior citizens have the ‘E’ sign (similar to L for learner) on their cars to denote that the elderly are driving. The campaign is targeted at all eligible drivers, urging extra caution while driving close to a car with an ‘E’ symbol on it.