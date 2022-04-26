CarDekho launches specialized fintech platform Rupyy

Namit Jain, co-founder and CEO, of Rupyy, said, “Auto finance has traditionally been one of the most slow-moving categories when it comes to customer experience. On average, the turnaround time to get a loan is upwards of 4-5 days due to several long & physical processes. These processes not only inconvenience customers but also impact the working capital cycle of auto retailers. Rupyy consolidates our learnings from the past to provide a modern end-to-end digital experience from lead generation to loan disbursal to the title transfer. In future, we intend to add more categories as well as co-create financial products that offer a new age way of owning an automobile in India. Our aspiration is to represent 35-40% market share in the segment over the next 3-5 years."