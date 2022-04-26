Cardinal Health opens global capability centre in Bengaluru, to hire 650 people

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU: Cardinal Health, a global healthcare distribution company, has launched a new global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru which will be a hub for IT, augmented intelligence, product software engineering and business process management. It plans to hire 650 people for this centre by the end of this year.
Cardinal Health International India (CHII) will be a multi-functional global in-house centre that is a part of Cardinal Heath’s global service delivery structure. The CHII team in India will focus on bringing Cardinal Health’s mission and vision to life by being a hub of technology talent.
“The launch of Cardinal Health International India demonstrates our commitment to India as a strategic hub to build tech capabilities for Cardinal Health worldwide. Being innovative is at the core of who we are. By challenging the status quo and making shifts in the way we do business, we will help our customers adapt and lead the healthcare industry through change," said Jerome Revish, senior vice president, Digital Transformation Office, Cardinal Health.
The focus of the technology centre is to build a “world-class" capability that combines technology innovation and learning, “empowering our people to build solutions that will solve healthcare’s most complex challenges. We welcome the technology talent to join us and help create a sustainable competitive advantage and a technology network that will enable scale across the enterprise," said Nagaraj Bhat, vice president and managing director, Cardinal Health International India.
The CHII office, located at Bagmane Tech Park in Bengaluru, is approximately 75,000 square feet and will serve as Cardinal Health’s global IT hub.