Cardinal Health to test drone delivery to pharmacies

The pilot program with drone operator Zipline International Inc. would start next year outside Charlotte, N.C., pending approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, the companies said Tuesday. Aerial drones with 11-foot wingspans would carry loads of up to four pounds about 10 miles from a Zipline distribution center in Kannapolis, N.C., to local pharmacies in 15 to 30 minutes. Cardinal declined to name the pharmacy company participating in the program.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}