Care Health throws a challenge to insurance regulator on Saluja’s hefty Esops
Anirudh Laskar 7 min read 15 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Summary
- Care Health Insurance has written to India’s insurance regulator questioning its jurisdiction over the company awarding stock options its chairperson Rashmi Saluja.
- The company granted Esops to Saluja despite the insurance regulator rejecting its proposal.
MUMBAI : The controversy over Care Health Insurance Ltd’s award of hefty stock options to its chairperson Rashmi Saluja has taken a turn that may further delay the billionaire Burman family’s bid to take over the company’s parent entity, Religare Enterprises Ltd.
