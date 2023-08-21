Poonawalla Housing Fin stake sale leads to rating downgrade2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM IST
In a report issued on 18 August, Care Ratings said the rating downgrade has been due to “disassociation with Cyrus Poonawalla Group post the sale of 99% stake in the HFC (housing finance company) to private equity player TPG’s affiliate Perseus.”
MUMBAI : Rating agency Care Ratings has downgraded the rating of Poonawalla Housing Finance by three notches, citing divestment by the promoter group.
