CARE Ratings' former chiefs found not guilty after misconduct inquiry

"Justice (Retd.) B.N. Srikrishna, former Judge of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India who was appointed to conduct an independent inquiry in the aforesaid matter, has now concluded the inquiry. Justice Srikrishna has issued the final reports ("Reports"), concluding that the charge against Mr. Rajesh Mokashi (erstwhile MD and CEO) and Mr. S.B. Mainak (erstwhile Chairman) of interference with the rating process and influencing the ratings is not established," the company informed in an exchange filing.

