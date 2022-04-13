CARE Ratings' former chiefs found not guilty after misconduct inquiry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An independent inquiry has found former top executives of rating agnecy CARE Ratings Ltd not guilty of potential misconduct, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The charges against Rajesh Mokashi, erstwhile managing director and CEO, and S.B. Mainak, former chairman, of interference with the ratings process and influencing the ratings could not be substantiated, the company said.
"Justice (Retd.) B.N. Srikrishna, former Judge of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India who was appointed to conduct an independent inquiry in the aforesaid matter, has now concluded the inquiry. Justice Srikrishna has issued the final reports ("Reports"), concluding that the charge against Mr. Rajesh Mokashi (erstwhile MD and CEO) and Mr. S.B. Mainak (erstwhile Chairman) of interference with the rating process and influencing the ratings is not established," the company informed in an exchange filing.
The ratings agency had appointed a former judge of the top court to conduct an independent inquiry, which submitted its findings to the company's board on April 11.
In 2019, the company had sent the executives on leave after an anonymous complaint against the officials was sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Executives of other ratings agencies such as ICRA Ltd, the Indian unit of Moody's Investors Service, had also come under scrutiny after the collapse in 2018 of the shadow bank behemoth Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), which sent shockwaves across India's financial system.
The ratings agencies had given IL&FS ratings that reflected the highest levels of creditworthiness, and the company's sudden collapse triggered fears about contagion in the financial sector and spooked investors in both the equity and debt markets.