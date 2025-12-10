Care Ratings scores early win in sovereign push as global peers vindicate its stance
Care Ratings assigned an A+ rating to Portugal in February and France in September, while S&P Global Ratings raised its Portugal rating to A+ in August and lowered France to A+ in October. The Indian agency sees this alignment as a win for its fledgling sovereign rating business.
When global rating agencies revised their sovereign debt ratings for France and Portugal earlier this year, aligning them with those of Care Ratings, they “vindicated" the stance of the Indian rating agency that launched its fledgling sovereign rating business just over a year ago, a top official at Care Ratings said.