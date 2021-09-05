NEW DELHI : Centre has asked states to “carefully authenticate" covid-19 vaccines before use under its national covid-19 vaccination program. The move comes two weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) last month seized counterfeit covishield from Kolkata in India.

Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, union health ministry has written to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretary (Health) of all states and union territories providing the information on genuine covid-19 vaccine labels and additional information of the covid-19 vaccines currently in use in India --Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

Covishield is Oxford AstraZenca developed vaccine which is being manufactured Pune based Serum Institute of India. Covaxin co developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech International Ltd while Sputnik V is an imported Russian vaccine.

Agnani asked state authorities to share the information with the program managers and service providers under the national covid-19 vaccination program. Mint has reviewed the letter. “The service providers and monitoring teams for covid-19 vaccination may be informed about these details and to ensure due diligence towards recognition of counterfeit vaccines," Agnani said.

The union health ministry provided information on the labels of all vaccines in order to identify the genuine and fake product. For covishield, the ministry said that the label colour shade is dark green, as per approved art work (shade: Pantone 355C). Colour of the aluminium flip off seal is dark green. Brand name with trade mark is mentioned. i.e. COVISHIELD. The text font of Generic name is un-bold. (Recombinant) is printed at the end of Generic name. Overprinted with CGS NOT FOR SALE.

With advanced systems installed on printing machine, the printing of SII logo on the adhesive side of the label. The logo is printed at a unique angle and position which can be identified by only a select few who are aware of the exact details. The lettering is printed in special white ink to be more clear and readable. The general trend is to keep white lettering in reverse and just print the solid color. This gives the labels a special look and unique claret and readability. The entire label has been given a special texture honeycomb effect which is visible only at a specific angle, the government said adding that at strategic locations, the honeycomb design has been altered slightly and certain additional special elements added to the texture design such that it is not visible to the layman, but people who know the subtle changes can easily check and verify the authenticity of the label and vial.

For identifying covaxin, invisible UV helix (DNA like structure) on label which is only visible under UV light. Micro Text hidden in label claim Dots, which is written as COVAXIN. Green foil effect in X of "Covaxin" Holographic effect on COVAXIN. As far as sputnik V is concerned, the union health ministry said that imported products are from two different bulk manufacturing sites from Russia and hence, there are two different labels for both these sites. While all the information and design is the same, only the manufacturer name is different. For all the imported products till now, the English label is only available on the front and back of the carton of 5 ampoule pack while for all other sides, including the primary label on the ampoule, is in Russian, the government said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said that the government has launched investigation in regard to counterfeit versions of Covishield seized by WHO. "It has been claimed that duplicate versions of Covishield vaccine were sold in the country. The Indian government is probing this claim and will take action if it finds any substance to the allegations," the health minister had said.

The WHO in August had issued a medical product alert referring to falsified covishield vaccine in Kolkata in India. The apex global public health agency said that the products were reported to it in July and August 2021. The WHO also urged India for an increased vigilance in the country including hospitals, clinics, health centers, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products.

India’s Cumulative covid-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 69 Crores on Sunday.

