With advanced systems installed on printing machine, the printing of SII logo on the adhesive side of the label. The logo is printed at a unique angle and position which can be identified by only a select few who are aware of the exact details. The lettering is printed in special white ink to be more clear and readable. The general trend is to keep white lettering in reverse and just print the solid color. This gives the labels a special look and unique claret and readability. The entire label has been given a special texture honeycomb effect which is visible only at a specific angle, the government said adding that at strategic locations, the honeycomb design has been altered slightly and certain additional special elements added to the texture design such that it is not visible to the layman, but people who know the subtle changes can easily check and verify the authenticity of the label and vial.