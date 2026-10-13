Carlsberg India asked to shut Alwar unit, says report: Will your beer prices or supply be affected?

Carlsberg India's operating consent for its Alwar brewery was reportedly revoked by Rajasthan's pollution control board.

According to a regulatory order cited by the Economic Times, the board ordered the closure of the Alwar unit due to a pollution breach. It cited particulate emissions nearly eight times above the permitted limit.

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The move came as the Danish brewer prepares to list its Indian business through a $700 million initial public offering.

Will closure impact consumers? Supplies to Rajasthan will be affected, but the impact is likely to be limited as the closure comes after the peak summer season, a senior industry official was quoted by the Economic Times as saying.

The brewery transmitted only 35.12 percent of its required pollution-monitoring data to the central regulator, below the mandatory threshold of 85 percent, the order reviewed by ET said.

The state board revoked the consent to operate, which was granted to Carlsberg India's Alwar facility on April 24, 2024, which was valid until October 31, 2028, subject to compliance with prescribed conditions, the report added.

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The board also directed the company to shut the plant and warned that failure to comply could trigger further action under air and water pollution laws.

The order followed the central pollution regulator's inspection in July and its subsequent recommendation for closure in August.

The state board also directed the local electricity distribution utility to disconnect power to the facility as part of the enforcement action.

A comment from Carlsberg India is awaited.

The action comes as Carlsberg India advances preparations for a stock market listing. Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India issued its observations on the company's proposed IPO, a key regulatory step towards the offering, which is expected to raise about $700 million.

Carlsberg has been preparing for a listing for about a year and could seek a valuation of around ₹30,000 crore, sources were quoted as saying. The company has not publicly confirmed a final valuation or timetable.

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Carlsberg India, which sells Carlsberg and Tuborg beers, reported net sales of ₹8,939 crore and net profit of ₹443 crore in the financial year ended March 2025.