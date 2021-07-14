NEW DELHI : The government has ordered an inspection of Carlsberg India’s books after three of its directors filed complaints, and the statutory auditor of the company exited, two government officials said.

The three directors approached the authorities in 2019 and 2020 to complain about the Danish brewer’s promotional schemes in India. The statutory auditor for FY19 and FY20—Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP—quit the audit assignment last year.

The auditor has, in a detailed communication to the ministry of corporate affairs, explained that it was unable to express an opinion on the financial statements following a difference of opinion among directors on the board and among shareholders, said a third person aware of the developments.

These developments indicate how shareholder disputes in a company could split the board of directors, leading to regulatory attention on the affairs of the company.

“We have received internal complaints about the company and have ordered an inspection of the books to see if these have merit," one of the two government officials cited above said. All three spoke on the condition of anonymity.

An inspection of books is a broad verification of the accounts and financial statements to see if there are any discrepancies. An investigation, which is far more intense, follows only if the inspection throws up discrepancies.

“PW cannot comment as it is bound by confidentiality," an external spokesperson for the auditor said in response to an emailed query.

Emails sent to the ministry of corporate affairs and Carlsberg India remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Internal disagreements in Carlsberg have been brewing for some time.

News agency Bloomberg, which on Tuesday reported the inspection of Carlsberg India’s books, said the company’s joint venture partner, the Nepal-based Khetan Group, had in 2019 written to the ministries of corporate affairs and commerce, alleging that Carlsberg India was offering illegal trade discounts.

The former auditor of the company told the government that in view of divergent views among directors and pending conclusion of matters by regulatory authorities, it was unable to comment on the company’s compliance with laws and regulations and the adjustments and disclosures that may be required in the financial statements, said the third person cited above.

The complaining directors raised questions on the company’s trade discounts, promotional schemes, advertisement and sales promotion and various payments.

Shareholder disputes and differences among top management landing companies in a soup are not uncommon in India. Recent examples include shareholder disputes in the Tata group and in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent of IndiGo.

The right to appoint directors on the board is a key element of having control over a company. When differences emerge among shareholders over management issues, it finds expression among directors on the board and influences voting and decision-making.

Carlsberg entered India in May 2006 by incorporating a company named South Asia Breweries Pvt. Ltd, which was later changed to Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd in 2009, the company said on its website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.