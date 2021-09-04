Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Carlsberg marks entry into India's wheat beer market, launches Tuborg White

Carlsberg India commenced its operations in 2007 with its first production in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read . 11:27 AM IST Livemint

  • India’s market for wheat beers has expanded with the entry of new brands such as Bira, Simba, White Owl as well as young drinkers that are seeking newer varieties of alcoholic beverages. Craft beers especially have helped shape consumption of wheat beer in the country

NEW DELHI: Brewer Carlsberg India has entered the premium wheat beer segment, with the launch of Tuborg White.

Carlsberg India Private Ltd. sells brand such as Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Green, Tuborg Strong and Tuborg Classic in the country. It largely operates in the strong beer segment in the country.

Over the last decade, the wheat beer segment has developed wide acceptance in India with a loyal base of consumers. There is an opportunity to expand this segment with the right liquid providing a consistent refreshing taste, the beer said.

The new brew has been launched across Maharashtra in 500 ml can and 330 ml glass bottles priced at Rs170 and Rs140, respectively.

This is the most premium priced offering in the Tuborg portfolio, the company said. The beer will be available in other markets soon.

India’s market for wheat beers has expanded with the entry of new brands such as Bira, Simba, White Owl as well as young drinkers that are seeking newer varieties of alcoholic beverages. Craft beers especially have helped shape consumption of wheat beer in the country. More recently India’s largest brewer launched Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, a mild wheat beer.

Carlsberg will look at expanding the category with its manufacturing and distribution capabilities, said Partha Jha, vice president, marketing, Carlsberg India.

“The launch of Tuborg White reinforces our commitment to the Indian market. Tuborg White is a unique European style brew specially customized for the Indian consumer," said Jha.

The brew was developed by Carlsberg’s brewers at its our R&D centre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"With the easy-to-drink refreshing liquid layered under a delicate fruity twist, we are sure it will be loved not only by lager drinkers but all consumers looking for a change from the regular," he added.

Carlsberg India commenced its operations in 2007 with its first production in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.

