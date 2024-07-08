Carlsberg to buy Britvic for $4.23 billion

On June 24, Carlsberg said PepsiCo had agreed to waive a change of control clause in its bottling arrangements with Britvic as a show of support for the takeover. Britvic has a deal with PepsiCo in the U.K. for the production, distribution and sales of its carbonated drink brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew. It extended the long-running partnership by 20 years in late 2020.