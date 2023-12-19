Carlyle and Insight Partners acquire risk-management business Exiger

Buyout firm Carlyle Group and technology investor Insight Partners have acquired risk-management software and services provider Exiger at a valuation of around $1.2 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The firms beat out high-profile rivals including Blackstone in a competitive auction process, one of the people said. Blackstone didn’t respond immediately to request for comment.

Carlyle and Insight secured a controlling stake in the McLean, Va. company, with existing backer Carrick Capital Partners retaining a minority interest, Washington-based Carlyle said. Exiger founders and managers also participated in the deal, which is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approval.

The bidders sought Exiger as the aggregate value of U.S. private-equity deals dropped about 18% in the third quarter from the previous three months continuing a decline spurred by rising interest rates and inflation coupled with macroeconomic concerns, according to research provider PitchBook Data. In the quarter ended Sept. 30, the value of U.S. private-equity deals declined almost 55% from a peak reached in 2021’s fourth quarter.

The deal in part highlights the business of monitorships, which provided cash for Exiger to transform itself into a technology-based company, according to Michael Cherkasky, a former New York City criminal prosecutor who co-founded the business in 2013. He said Exiger’s 250 employee shareholders would receive around $450 million in payout as a result of the deal.

Cherkasky set up Exiger while serving as the outside monitor at HSBC Holdings, a London-based bank. A monitor was imposed on the bank as a condition of the lender’s $1.9 billion deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department over compliance deficiencies in 2012. The arrangement saw hundreds of staff and consultants from Exiger move to HSBC’s worldwide offices to assist with oversight and systems checks.

The work also fed cash to Exiger in return for its services.

“While we were doing the monitorship, we were using that cash produced there to buy a series of companies that are more tech-based," Cherkasky said of Exiger. He added that serving as HSBC’s monitor also helped the company create a brand and attract clients.

Monitor programs—private watchdogs installed by authorities to police financial institutions, sometimes as a condition for not pursuing criminal or civil charges—are paid for by the organizations being monitored, with bills often running into the millions of dollars over time.

Co-founded with Michael Beber, like Cherkasky a former senior executive with risk consulting firm Kroll, Exiger started out as an advisory firm to help companies stay out of legal and regulatory trouble.

The risk-focused company now has more than 500 clients globally and works with more than 50 government agencies to monitor areas such as financial health, regulation, environmental, social and governance principles and foreign influence and ownership.

In the fall, Exiger sold its financial-crime compliance business to consulting company Capgemini to focus on its products dedicated to supply-chain risk management, sanctions and adverse media monitoring as well as due diligence, among other offerings.

According to Steve Bailey, a managing director in Carlyle’s technology investing unit, the firm believes it has an edge in deals where two or more of its teams can work together. The Exiger investment involves both its technology- and government-services teams.

In 2021, for example, the firm’s government services team in Washington partnered with its healthcare unit to acquire a controlling stake in Acentra Health, a healthcare software provider aimed at federal agencies.

Carlyle intends to build out Exiger through making add-on acquisitions in addition to supporting internal expansion, Bailey said.

—Rachel Ensign contributed to this article

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com and Rod James at rod.james@wsj.com