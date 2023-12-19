Carlyle and Insight Partners acquire risk-management business Exiger
SummaryBuyout firm Carlyle Group and technology investor Insight Partners have acquired risk-management software and services provider Exiger at a valuation of around $1.2 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
