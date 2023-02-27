Carlyle Aviation converts SpiceJet’s dues into 7.5% stake

The airline’s total liabilities were at about ₹14,000 crore till December 2022, and the airline has said it will engage with lessors too to reduce these liabilities. “The transaction will substantially deleverage our balance sheet, thereby allowing us to access fresh funds at a competitive rate, and we aim to follow suit with other lessors as well in the near term," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.As part of a plan to raise funds to finance growth plans, the board has also sought shareholders’ approval to raise fresh capital of up to ₹2,500 crore or $301.9 million through an issue of securities to qualified institutional buyers. The airline had also said last week that it has received about ₹211 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and is in the process of getting another ₹764 crore.