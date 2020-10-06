Carlyle buys 20% in Piramal Pharma for 3,523 crore

MUMBAI: Piramal Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of billionaire Ajay Piramal promoted Piramal Enterprises Ltd, on Tuesday said that it has completed the sale of 20% stake to US-based private equity giant Carlyle Group for ₹3,523.40 crore.

“CA Alchemy Investments, an affiliate of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by The Carlyle Group Inc completed the stake purchase, valuing the firm at $2.78 billion with an upside component of up to $360 million depending on the company’s FY2021 performance," said a joint statement by Piramal and Carlyle.

On 26 June, Piramal Enterprises had announced on exchanges the stake sale for an amount up to $490 million ( ₹3,705.8 crore).

Carlyle's actual investment amount would vary according to net debt, exchange rate and performance against the pre-agreed conditions at the time of closing of the deal, it had said.

The proceeds from the deal will be used as growth capital for the pharma businesses to expand existing capacities as well as to tap attractive acquisition opportunities within and outside India, Piramal said on Tuesday.

The revenue of Piramal’s pharma business for the financial year ended 31 March was ₹5,419 crore, contributing 41% to company's overall revenue. The business delivered a 41% growth in EBITDA at Rs.1,436 crore during FY20, at an EBITDA margin of 26%.

On 7 April, Mint first reported that the pharma businesses of the group will be demerged from PEL and combined into a new entity, 20% of which will be owned by one of the two private equity players cited above, while at least 25% will be owned by the public and the remainder will remain with the promoters.

The stake sale was a part of the group’s larger plan to demerge all pharma businesses, bring them under a single subsidiary and, eventually, list it on the exchanges, Mint reported.

Piramal Pharma includes Piramal Pharma Solutions, an end-to-end contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business; Piramal Critical Care, a complex hospital generics business selling specialized products across over 100 countries; Consumer Products Division, a consumer healthcare business selling over-the-counter products in India; and Piramal’s investment in the joint venture with Allergan India, which is engaged in the business of ophthalmology in the domestic market and Convergence Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

“Our track record of agility, transparency and robust corporate governance has enabled a seamless and earlier than committed timelines for the entire process. With this completion, we are now excited about the enhanced opportunities ahead and look forward to leveraging Carlyle’s deep expertise and global strengths to bolster our growth plans," said Nandini Piramal, executive director, Piramal Enterprises.

Carlyle's investment in Piramal Pharma comes at a time when pharmaceutical stocks in India have been rising significantly due to improved business prospects in the wake of covid-19 crisis. Since 25 March, when a nationwide lockdown was announced, the PEL stock has shot up by a massive 95.4% to ₹1,349.45 apiece on the BSE, as on Tuesday.

