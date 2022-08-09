Carlyle CEO's early contract proposal was met with silence from firm's board3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 05:01 PM IST
Kewsong Lee, who is stepping down, submitted an initial proposal last spring, sources say
Kewsong Lee, who is stepping down, submitted an initial proposal last spring, sources say
As Kewsong Lee’s five-year contract was drawing to a close, advisers to Carlyle Group Inc.’s CEO worked with representatives of the buyout firm to prepare an initial proposal for a new deal. Submitted this past spring, the contract proposal never got a response from Carlyle’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.