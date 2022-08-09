Carlyle CEO's early contract proposal was met with silence from firm's board

The growth in Carlyle’s assets under management also lagged behind peers. At the end of 2012, Carlyle managed about $170 billion, roughly 80% of Blackstone Inc.’s total and significantly more than that of Apollo Global Management Inc. or KKR & Co. By the time Mr. Lee became CEO, Carlyle’s assets were 45% of Blackstone’s and 78% of Apollo’s. KKR would soon surpass it too.

