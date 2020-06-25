Carlyle emerges as frontrunner to buy 20% stake in Piramal’s pharma business

Three factors are driving the talks: One, Piramal Group is looking to raise capital to pare down group and promoter level debt. Two, the group has been trying to raise capital to inorganically expand its pharma business globally, and three, demand for pharma, healthcare products and services has surged amid the Covid-19 crisis, which has propelled Piramal’s stock and can help it to dictate a premium from potential investors in the pharma business.