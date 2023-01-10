Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty product brand VLCC

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty product brand VLCC

1 min read . 12:19 PM ISTReuters
VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will continue to hold a significant stake in the company, Carlyle said, without sharing further details.

  • Founded in 1989, VLCC has a network of 210 retail clinics in 118 cities across 11 countries in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

BENGALURU :Private-equity firm Carlyle Group said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC.

BENGALURU :Private-equity firm Carlyle Group said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC.

The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.

The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.

VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will continue to hold a significant stake in the company, Carlyle said, without sharing further details.

VLCC founders Vandana Luthra and Mukesh Luthra will continue to hold a significant stake in the company, Carlyle said, without sharing further details.

Founded in 1989, the skin care and beauty product brand has a network of 210 retail clinics in 118 cities across 11 countries in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1989, the skin care and beauty product brand has a network of 210 retail clinics in 118 cities across 11 countries in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Carlyle has invested more than $5.5 billion in over 40 transactions in India as of Sept. 30, 2022, the company said.

Carlyle has invested more than $5.5 billion in over 40 transactions in India as of Sept. 30, 2022, the company said.

KPMG India was the adviser to VLCC and its founders.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

KPMG India was the adviser to VLCC and its founders.

India's beauty and personal care market has heated up post-COVID. In November last year, a unit of Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries picked a majority stake in Naturals Salon & Spa. 

India's beauty and personal care market has heated up post-COVID. In November last year, a unit of Indian oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries picked a majority stake in Naturals Salon & Spa. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP