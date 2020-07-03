Mumbai: American private equity firm The Carlyle group on Friday made a complete exit from its investment in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, selling its residual stake in the company for around ₹84 crore, through block deals on the stock exchanges.

The PE firm, which held a 14.18% stake in the diagnostics company as of 31 March, had in April sold shares worth Rs760 crore through block deals.

On Friday, the PE firm sold 6.28 lakh shares at a price of Rs1,341 per share, held by its entity called CA Lotus Investments. Metropolis shares closed trading at 1,358.1 per share, up 0.27% on the BSE.

The shares were bought by several institutional investors such as ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and Sundaram BNP Paribas MF.

The American PE firm had last year sold Metropolis shares worth Rs652.3 crore in the company's IPO, representing about half of its shareholding in the company, which stood at 31.2%.

Carlyle had acquired the stake in 2015 by purchasing shares from G.S.K. Velu, the former co-promoter of the diagnostic chain.

