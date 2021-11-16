Carlyle partners with Viyash Life Sciences to build generic pharmaceutical platform in India

With these acquisitions, Viyash has ten manufacturing facilities in India as well as one formulation facility in the US. The majority of the sites are US FDA approved for API or Intermediates and are capable of servicing both regulated and semi-regulated markets. In the future Viyash intends to seek further investment opportunities to build scale by targeting acquisitions with niche differentiated capabilities that complement the existing operations of the platform. It will focus on both regulated and emerging markets for generics supply.