Carlyle preferred bidder for Mumbai-based Hexaware in $3-bn deal: Report
1 min read.09:47 PM ISTKane Wu, Reuters
If successful, Carlyle would be winning a competitive bidding process against peer firms including KKR & Co and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm
Global private equity firm Carlyle Group has emerged as the preferred bidder for Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies in a $3 billion deal, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
If successful, Carlyle would be winning a competitive bidding process against peer firms including KKR & Co and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm.
