Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Carlyle preferred bidder for Mumbai-based Hexaware in $3-bn deal: Report

Carlyle preferred bidder for Mumbai-based Hexaware in $3-bn deal: Report

Premium
Carlyle 
1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Kane Wu, Reuters

If successful, Carlyle would be winning a competitive bidding process against peer firms including KKR & Co and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm

Global private equity firm Carlyle Group has emerged as the preferred bidder for Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies in a $3 billion deal, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

Global private equity firm Carlyle Group has emerged as the preferred bidder for Baring Private Equity Asia's (BPEA) Indian portfolio Hexaware Technologies in a $3 billion deal, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

If successful, Carlyle would be winning a competitive bidding process against peer firms including KKR & Co and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm.

If successful, Carlyle would be winning a competitive bidding process against peer firms including KKR & Co and Bain Capital, as well as French company Teleperformance SE for the Mumbai-headquartered IT services firm.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Hong Kong-based BPEA, Hexaware and a Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.

BPEA bought a controlling stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about $420 million and took the company private from the local stock exchanges late last year.

Hexaware provides automation, cloud and customer services-related technology to a wide range of industries including finance, education, hospitality and manufacturing.

With 37 offices in more than 30 countries, the company's revenue grew 6.5% year on year in 2020 to $845 million in U.S. dollar terms, according to its annual report.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 24.4% to 11 billion rupees in 2020.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India Inc’s race to raise the ESG quotient

Premium

China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week

Premium

US unlikely to maintain diplomatic presence in Afghanis ...

Premium

In covid battle, urban middle class reposes trust in Ayurveda

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!