Carlyle sees coming boom in consumption as brands take hold
Consumers are undergoing a secular shift in India from unbranded to branded products, Jain said
MUMBAI : India presents tremendous growth opportunities in consumer-focused businesses and global private equity investor Carlyle is seeking to cash in on the emerging trend, said Amit Jain, managing director and co-head, Carlyle India Advisors, in an interview.