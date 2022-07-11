Carlyle sees coming boom in consumption as brands take hold

“Our inclination is to have M&As where we can add capability and not capacity. In a consumer business, capacity is not of that much relevance, it’s more about consumer pull, the product capability, brand and distribution network. If there are niches where there is product differentiation, if there is a brand that has a much higher recognition than ours in certain pockets or states and there is complementarity and synergy, those are the acquisitions we will look at," said Jain.