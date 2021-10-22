Carlyle set to raise $1 billion debt for big Hexaware buyout

“As of 30 September 2021, Hexaware had cash and cash equivalents of around $189 million, compared with a total debt of $23 million. Moody's expects a steady cash build up on the balance sheet as the company will continue to generate $80 million-$90 million in cash flow each year (after accounting for the interest expenses on the bond) while capital spending needs will be minimal and limited to around 2% of revenues The ratings incorporate Moody's expectation that CAMH will not extract any additional cash from Hexaware apart from regular dividends required to service the interest obligations on the bond, such that Hexaware will maintain its financial flexibility," the rating agency said.