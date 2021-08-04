Mumbai : American private equity major The Carlyle Group is selling its remaining 1.9% stake in life insurer SBi Life Insurance Co Ltd through block trades on the stock exchanges for around $289 million, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Carlyle is offering its shares in a price range of ₹1,130 to ₹1,136.85 per share (0% - 0.6% discount to SBi Life’s closing price of ₹1,136.85 on Wednesday.

The sale is expected to fetch Carlyle ₹2,147 crore or $289 million at the lower end of the price range. Bank of America is managing the share sale.

With this sale, Carlye will completely exit from SBI Life, just two and half years after it picked up a 9% stake in the life insurer.

In one of the biggest deals in the Indian life insurance sector in recent years, global private equity firm Carlyle Group had acquired a 9% stake in SBI Life from BNP Paribas Cardif SA in March 2019, for around ₹5,500 crore.

Earlier in May, the PE firm had sold a 4% stake in the company for around ₹4,000 crore.

