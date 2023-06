Private equity firm Carlyle will offload 2.5 per cent stake in logistics firm Delhivery via block deal, according to media reports.

Carlyle is planning to offload 1.84 crore shares or 2.53 per cent stake in Delhivery, amounting to $86 billion at a floor price of ₹385.5 per share, which would be a miniscule discount as against the current market price.

Citigroup will be appointed as the sole broker for the deal, according to reports.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 0.10 per cent down at ₹388.95 on BSE. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 17 per cent.

Delhivery announced its March quarter results on May 19, reporting a net loss of ₹159 crore, compared to ₹119.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The logistics firm's revenue from operations in the January-March quarter came in at ₹1,859.6 crore, registering a decline of 10.2 per cent, compared to ₹2,071.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Delhivery's cross-border services business saw a decline in revenue, despite healthy volumes, hurt by falling global yields in both air and ocean freight and volume impact of the Chinese New Year holidays, the company said in a statement.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022-23 came in at ₹13.2 crore, registering a plunge of 79 per cent, compared to ₹63.1 crore in the same period last year.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 0.3 per cent in Q4FY23, a 397 bps increase as against 3.7 per cent in Q3 FY23 and the incremental gross margin in the core express parcel and PTL businesses continued to be above 50 per cent.