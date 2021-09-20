MUMBAI : Private equity major The Carlyle Group is selling a part of its shareholding in credit card company SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for as much as $443 million or Rs3,267.2 crore, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity, which as of 30 June held a 6.5% stake in the credit card company, is selling around 32 million shares or 3.4% stake in the company through a block trade.

Carlyle is offering its shares in an indicative price band of Rs1,021 to Rs1,072.3 apiece. On Monday, SBI Cards shares closed trading at Rs1,071.70 on the BSE. Since the start of the year, shares of SBI Cards are up almost 26%.

Bank of America and Citigroup are advising Cayle on the block trade.

Earlier in June, Carlyle had sold a 5.1% stake in SBI Cards for ₹4,811 crore, while in March it had offloaded a little over 4% in SBI Card for about ₹3,800 crore through block deals.

The stake sales came after SBI Cards went public in March 2020. Carlyle had sold a 10% stake for a little over Rs7,000 crore, the largest private equity exit through an initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian stock markets.

SBI Card started operations in 1998 as a joint venture with GE Capital Corp. In December 2017, GE Capital sold its 40% stake to state-run SBI and Carlyle.

Last month, Carlyle undertook a block trade to exit its remaining stake in life insurer SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd for around $289 million, Mint reported.

For the quarter ending 30 June, SBI Cards reported a net profit of ₹305 crore, a decline of 22% from ₹393 crore in the year-ago period. The dip in net profit came on the back of rise in bad loans for the cards arm of State Bank of India. The covid-19 second wave had disrupted businesses in the June quarter.

Total income of the company increased to ₹2,451 crore during the quarter, as compared to ₹2,196 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

SBI Cards saw its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rise more than double to 3.91% of gross advances as on 30 June, compared to 1.35% in the year ago period.

