Carlyle weighs $1 billion IPO for Indian IT firm Hexaware Technologies
Carlyle is reportedly engaging with potential underwriters to prepare for an IPO later this year or in 2025. If Hexaware proceeds with the IPO, it would be the largest public listing in India since the offering of Life Insurance Corporation in 2022.
In a move that could potentially shake up India's technology sector, global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc is exploring strategic options for its portfolio company, Hexaware Technologies Ltd. Among the possibilities under consideration is an initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai that could raise a staggering $1 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.