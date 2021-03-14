OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >VW, BP to invest in Europe car-charging network: Report

Volkswagen AG, BP Plc and the oil company’s German gas station brand Aral are planning to invest in an electric-car charging network in Europe, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

Details are likely to be announced Monday at VW’s Power Day event in Wolfsburg, the magazine said, citing people it didn’t identify. The plans involve more than 1,000 charging stations in cities and near highways. VW declined to comment to Manager Magazin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Europe’s sluggish expansion of vehicle charging infrastructure has already prompted a separate joint venture between VW and other carmakers to ramp up their network. EV sales in the region tripled last year, and the companies fear long lines at charging points could put off potential buyers.

BP, and other European oil companies, are also investing more to pivot toward cleaner forms of energy. BP is rolling out ultra-fast charging points in the U.K. and plans to expand in Germany.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout