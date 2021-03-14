VW, BP to invest in Europe car-charging network: Report

Carmaker Volkswagen will shed up to 5,000 jobs between now and the end of 2023 as part of cost-cutting to finance its transition to electric vehicles, the company said in a statement Sunday

Volkswagen AG, BP Plc and the oil company’s German gas station brand Aral are planning to invest in an electric-car charging network in Europe, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

Europe’s sluggish expansion of vehicle charging infrastructure has already prompted a separate joint venture between VW and other carmakers to ramp up their network. EV sales in the region tripled last year, and the companies fear long lines at charging points could put off potential buyers.

BP, and other European oil companies, are also investing more to pivot toward cleaner forms of energy. BP is rolling out ultra-fast charging points in the U.K. and plans to expand in Germany.

