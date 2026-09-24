Carnelian launches ₹2,000 crore PE fund to target India’s mid-market

Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a ₹2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.
The fund has reached a first close of about ₹1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.