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Carnelian launches ₹2,000 crore PE fund to target India’s mid-market

Mansi Verma
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Carnelian expects to complete the final close by December, with the fund structured with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 crore base size and an <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore green-shoe option.
Carnelian expects to complete the final close by December, with the fund structured with a ₹1,200 crore base size and an ₹800 crore green-shoe option.
Summary

The boutique investment firm has secured 1,000 crore at first close and will invest across growth equity, pre-IPO opportunities and listed stocks.

Gift this article

Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a 2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.

Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a 2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.

The fund has reached a first close of about 1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.

The fund has reached a first close of about 1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.

“Individual commitments into the fund range from 5 crore to 15 crore, some at 25 crore and one large commitment of 120 crore,” Agarwal said. “The fund is predominantly backed by domestic capital, with some participation from NRIs through eligible domestic accounts.”

Carnelian expects to reach the final close by December, Agarwal added.

The fund has a base size of 1,200 crore and a green-shoe option of 800 crore. Agarwal and the general partner team are also committing more than 100 crore of their own capital, equivalent to over 5% of the fund’s targeted 2,000 crore size, he said.

Founded in 2019 by Vikas Khemani, Manoj Bahety and Swati Khemani, Carnelian currently manages around $1.6 billion in Indian equities for HNIs, family offices and partners’ own capital.

Also Read | Private equity is back in India's school business. Here's why.

Almost all of the assets under management are in public equities. “The firm had made about seven private investments opportunistically over the past three years, encouraging it to build a dedicated private equity strategy and team,” Agarwal said.

The seven transactions span growth, late-stage/pre-initial public offering (IPO) and private investment in public equity (PIPE) opportunities, made between June 2023 and July 2025.

Target market

Carnelian’s new private equity strategy will focus on mid-market transactions, with companies raising 100-300 crore.

Agarwal said the segment offers a relatively less crowded opportunity. Smaller companies can raise up to 100 crore from wealth managers and family offices, while larger funds typically compete for transactions of more than 1,000 crore. “This mid-market has become fairly less competitive,” he said.

The fund expects to make 15-18 investments, with the growth-stage portfolio taking 10-25% stakes in companies. It will also invest in pre-IPO opportunities and listed equities, where it will hold less than 5%. It will have a three-part structure, with about 60% allocated to growth equity, 20-25% to pre-IPO investments and another 20-25% to listed equities.

Growth investments will typically target companies that could list within four to five years, with the fund expecting to exit around the sixth or seventh year.

The strategy is designed to let the fund move between private and public markets depending on valuations. Agarwal said public-market corrections can happen faster than private-market valuation resets, making flexibility important.

“I didn’t want to be a prisoner of my mandate that I am only private equity, and therefore I cannot take advantage of public market valuations,” he said.

The fund will be sector-agnostic by mandate but expects 65-70% of its portfolio to be concentrated in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The remainder will be invested opportunistically in consumer and financial services.

The strategy draws on Carnelian’s existing exposure to manufacturing, pharma and healthcare in its public-market portfolio. Agarwal said the private equity team will also tap the listed-equity team’s sector knowledge when evaluating potential investments.

The portfolio includes Course5 Intelligence, Hughes Precision Manufacturing, Sabine Hospital & Research Centre, Aeroflex Industries, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Park Medi World, and Man Industries.

Also Read | Synechron kicks off stake sale talks with PE investors

The fund’s investment framework will be based on what Agarwal described as “first principles”—focusing on entrepreneurs, structural growth themes, extensive due diligence and disciplined pricing.

“We don’t follow narratives, we don’t follow the wind—that, okay, right now everybody is doing defence, so let’s do defence, etc. We are very much based on first principles,” he said.

Return and exits

For growth-stage investments, Carnelian will look to generate returns through a combination of earnings growth and potential valuation re-rating. Agarwal expects the fund to target gross returns in the 25-30% range.

A public-market exit will be the preferred route for growth investments, but Agarwal said the fund could also exit through private transactions, given the depth of India’s private markets and the growing size of larger private equity funds.

The fund has already made two investments.

One has been funded and will be moved into the fund at first close, while the second is at an advanced stage, with an exclusive term sheet signed and due diligence underway. The investments are in consumer and white-goods manufacturing and auto ancillary, respectively.

Also Read | The VC clock is too short for India’s startups, says Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai
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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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HomeCompaniesNewsCarnelian launches ₹2,000 crore PE fund to target India’s mid-market

Carnelian launches ₹2,000 crore PE fund to target India’s mid-market

Mansi Verma
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Carnelian expects to complete the final close by December, with the fund structured with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 crore base size and an <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800 crore green-shoe option.
Carnelian expects to complete the final close by December, with the fund structured with a ₹1,200 crore base size and an ₹800 crore green-shoe option.
Summary

The boutique investment firm has secured 1,000 crore at first close and will invest across growth equity, pre-IPO opportunities and listed stocks.

Gift this article

Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a 2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.

Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a 2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.

The fund has reached a first close of about 1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.

The fund has reached a first close of about 1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.

“Individual commitments into the fund range from 5 crore to 15 crore, some at 25 crore and one large commitment of 120 crore,” Agarwal said. “The fund is predominantly backed by domestic capital, with some participation from NRIs through eligible domestic accounts.”

Carnelian expects to reach the final close by December, Agarwal added.

The fund has a base size of 1,200 crore and a green-shoe option of 800 crore. Agarwal and the general partner team are also committing more than 100 crore of their own capital, equivalent to over 5% of the fund’s targeted 2,000 crore size, he said.

Founded in 2019 by Vikas Khemani, Manoj Bahety and Swati Khemani, Carnelian currently manages around $1.6 billion in Indian equities for HNIs, family offices and partners’ own capital.

Also Read | Private equity is back in India's school business. Here's why.

Almost all of the assets under management are in public equities. “The firm had made about seven private investments opportunistically over the past three years, encouraging it to build a dedicated private equity strategy and team,” Agarwal said.

The seven transactions span growth, late-stage/pre-initial public offering (IPO) and private investment in public equity (PIPE) opportunities, made between June 2023 and July 2025.

Target market

Carnelian’s new private equity strategy will focus on mid-market transactions, with companies raising 100-300 crore.

Agarwal said the segment offers a relatively less crowded opportunity. Smaller companies can raise up to 100 crore from wealth managers and family offices, while larger funds typically compete for transactions of more than 1,000 crore. “This mid-market has become fairly less competitive,” he said.

The fund expects to make 15-18 investments, with the growth-stage portfolio taking 10-25% stakes in companies. It will also invest in pre-IPO opportunities and listed equities, where it will hold less than 5%. It will have a three-part structure, with about 60% allocated to growth equity, 20-25% to pre-IPO investments and another 20-25% to listed equities.

Growth investments will typically target companies that could list within four to five years, with the fund expecting to exit around the sixth or seventh year.

The strategy is designed to let the fund move between private and public markets depending on valuations. Agarwal said public-market corrections can happen faster than private-market valuation resets, making flexibility important.

“I didn’t want to be a prisoner of my mandate that I am only private equity, and therefore I cannot take advantage of public market valuations,” he said.

The fund will be sector-agnostic by mandate but expects 65-70% of its portfolio to be concentrated in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The remainder will be invested opportunistically in consumer and financial services.

The strategy draws on Carnelian’s existing exposure to manufacturing, pharma and healthcare in its public-market portfolio. Agarwal said the private equity team will also tap the listed-equity team’s sector knowledge when evaluating potential investments.

The portfolio includes Course5 Intelligence, Hughes Precision Manufacturing, Sabine Hospital & Research Centre, Aeroflex Industries, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Park Medi World, and Man Industries.

Also Read | Synechron kicks off stake sale talks with PE investors

The fund’s investment framework will be based on what Agarwal described as “first principles”—focusing on entrepreneurs, structural growth themes, extensive due diligence and disciplined pricing.

“We don’t follow narratives, we don’t follow the wind—that, okay, right now everybody is doing defence, so let’s do defence, etc. We are very much based on first principles,” he said.

Return and exits

For growth-stage investments, Carnelian will look to generate returns through a combination of earnings growth and potential valuation re-rating. Agarwal expects the fund to target gross returns in the 25-30% range.

A public-market exit will be the preferred route for growth investments, but Agarwal said the fund could also exit through private transactions, given the depth of India’s private markets and the growing size of larger private equity funds.

The fund has already made two investments.

One has been funded and will be moved into the fund at first close, while the second is at an advanced stage, with an exclusive term sheet signed and due diligence underway. The investments are in consumer and white-goods manufacturing and auto ancillary, respectively.

Also Read | The VC clock is too short for India’s startups, says Rainmatter’s Dinesh Pai
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCarnelian launches ₹2,000 crore PE fund to target India’s mid-market
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