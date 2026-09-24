Carnelian launches ₹2,000 crore PE fund to target India’s mid-market

Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a ₹2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.
Indian boutique investment firm Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors is raising a ₹2,000 crore private equity fund, its first dedicated fund for the strategy, as it seeks to build on a handful of opportunistic private investments made over the past three years.
The fund has reached a first close of about ₹1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.
The fund has reached a first close of about ₹1,000 crore, with commitments from domestic family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), Umesh Agarwal, managing partner for private equity at Carnelian Asset Management and a former 360 One executive, told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.
“Individual commitments into the fund range from ₹5 crore to ₹15 crore, some at ₹25 crore and one large commitment of ₹120 crore,” Agarwal said. “The fund is predominantly backed by domestic capital, with some participation from NRIs through eligible domestic accounts.”
Carnelian expects to reach the final close by December, Agarwal added.
The fund has a base size of ₹1,200 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹800 crore. Agarwal and the general partner team are also committing more than ₹100 crore of their own capital, equivalent to over 5% of the fund’s targeted ₹2,000 crore size, he said.
Founded in 2019 by Vikas Khemani, Manoj Bahety and Swati Khemani, Carnelian currently manages around $1.6 billion in Indian equities for HNIs, family offices and partners’ own capital.
Almost all of the assets under management are in public equities. “The firm had made about seven private investments opportunistically over the past three years, encouraging it to build a dedicated private equity strategy and team,” Agarwal said.
The seven transactions span growth, late-stage/pre-initial public offering (IPO) and private investment in public equity (PIPE) opportunities, made between June 2023 and July 2025.
Target market
Carnelian’s new private equity strategy will focus on mid-market transactions, with companies raising ₹100-300 crore.
Agarwal said the segment offers a relatively less crowded opportunity. Smaller companies can raise up to ₹100 crore from wealth managers and family offices, while larger funds typically compete for transactions of more than ₹1,000 crore. “This mid-market has become fairly less competitive,” he said.
The fund expects to make 15-18 investments, with the growth-stage portfolio taking 10-25% stakes in companies. It will also invest in pre-IPO opportunities and listed equities, where it will hold less than 5%. It will have a three-part structure, with about 60% allocated to growth equity, 20-25% to pre-IPO investments and another 20-25% to listed equities.
Growth investments will typically target companies that could list within four to five years, with the fund expecting to exit around the sixth or seventh year.
The strategy is designed to let the fund move between private and public markets depending on valuations. Agarwal said public-market corrections can happen faster than private-market valuation resets, making flexibility important.
“I didn’t want to be a prisoner of my mandate that I am only private equity, and therefore I cannot take advantage of public market valuations,” he said.
The fund will be sector-agnostic by mandate but expects 65-70% of its portfolio to be concentrated in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The remainder will be invested opportunistically in consumer and financial services.
The strategy draws on Carnelian’s existing exposure to manufacturing, pharma and healthcare in its public-market portfolio. Agarwal said the private equity team will also tap the listed-equity team’s sector knowledge when evaluating potential investments.
The portfolio includes Course5 Intelligence, Hughes Precision Manufacturing, Sabine Hospital & Research Centre, Aeroflex Industries, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Park Medi World, and Man Industries.
The fund’s investment framework will be based on what Agarwal described as “first principles”—focusing on entrepreneurs, structural growth themes, extensive due diligence and disciplined pricing.
“We don’t follow narratives, we don’t follow the wind—that, okay, right now everybody is doing defence, so let’s do defence, etc. We are very much based on first principles,” he said.
Return and exits
For growth-stage investments, Carnelian will look to generate returns through a combination of earnings growth and potential valuation re-rating. Agarwal expects the fund to target gross returns in the 25-30% range.
A public-market exit will be the preferred route for growth investments, but Agarwal said the fund could also exit through private transactions, given the depth of India’s private markets and the growing size of larger private equity funds.
The fund has already made two investments.
One has been funded and will be moved into the fund at first close, while the second is at an advanced stage, with an exclusive term sheet signed and due diligence underway. The investments are in consumer and white-goods manufacturing and auto ancillary, respectively.