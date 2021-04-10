Carnival Cinemas enters Arunachal Pradesh through partner

“The post-covid scenario for the media and entertainment industry seems very promising, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Arunachal Pradesh is the largest among the seven states in the north eastern region of India and we are privileged to be the first national multiplex chain to start operations here," Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president, operations and F&B, Carnival Cinemas said in a statement adding that the first project—a single screen theatre at Azara, near Guwahati airport in Assam—will be operational next month onwards.