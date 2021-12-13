NEW DELHI : India’s third-largest multiplex chain Carnival Cinemas, which has been embroiled in a controversy over unpaid dues to employees and rent to landlords, said it is in the advanced stages of locking in a strategic alliance with a PE investor that will help resolve its debt crisis.

The company added that employee dues will be taken care of by the end of this financial year. Experts in the film trade and exhibition business, however, said that developers across the country are increasingly reclaiming their properties from the company and selling to other chains. But Carnival dismisses fears of closure and claimed it is on track to realise its 1,000-screen vision and that the recent appointment of Vishal Sawhney as chief executive officer, was a pointer to that.

Owned by Shrikant Bhasi, an entrepreneur with interests in media, entertainment, hospitality and real estate, Carnival currently owns around 450 screens across India. According to data from business intelligence firm Tofler, Carnival Films Pvt Ltd reported a consolidated loss of Rs. 253 crore for the period ended 31 March 2019.

Vishal Sawhney, who was COO at Carnival earlier, has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment, real estate and hospitality industries in India, the Middle East and the USA. He has worked with companies like Landmark group and PVR.

Sawhney’s appointment comes on the back of several senior-level exits over the past few months, with Kunal Sawhney, the current chief operating officer, operations, also on notice period.

“Our discussions for a strategic alliance have reached term-sheet levels and this investment will help us clear debt and expand to reach the 1,000-screen count that may be delayed but that we hope to achieve over the next two-and-a-half to three years," said Prashant Kulkarni, senior vice-president, sales, marketing and strategic alliances at Carnival.

Many companies, including those that are listed, have debt, Kulkarni, said, adding that the shutdown of theatres during the covid-19 pandemic ensured the company had no operational income with the situation aggravated by the fact that they were given no relief, government subsidies or waivers on fixed charges, like others in the business. Along with Vishal Sawhney who has the “right mindset for fuelling growth and maintaining a rapport with developers," Kulkarni said the company would see three to four more appointments in the coming weeks and that “people leave when new opportunities come."

Film trade experts said for Carnival the crisis began before covid 19 and while the pandemic has devasted the theatre business in general, it is much worse for this company.

“Carnival has always tried to play the number game with the acquisition of new screens and their portfolio is also good with some decent properties at good locations. But they’ve never worked on refurbishing or upgrading to provide a premium ambience in cinemas," said a former employee declining to be named.

Since the same content plays across theatres, it is the ambience that people come for, said the person who quit after not being paid for months.

Around 4,000 people on and off Carnival’s payrolls are yet to be compensated, the person said and the company’s dues include staff salaries, rent to landlords and payments to other distribution partners such as BookMyShow and PayTm etc.

It would be difficult for any other multiplex operator to take over these properties since they already come with liabilities, the person added and given that most chains are still struggling to keep their head above water since the reopening of cinemas. The only real Bollywood hit, so far, has been Sooryavanshi. Incidentally, the Akshay Kumar film was discontinued from playing in Carnival properties after the chain defaulted on distributor share late last month.

A realty consultant said the company whose expansion plan has been haphazard, is in a deep hole and many landlords are giving up on it, offering their properties to other retailers. “It doesn’t come as a surprise at all," the person said. One way out, for these uncompensated developers, however, is to take the matter to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), said the employee mentioned above. “Even if a new operator agrees to come on board, it is going to take a massive effort to bring everyone to the table and strike new deals," the person said.

